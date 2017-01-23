EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Study Says San Jose Most Unaffordable City In America

January 23, 2017 7:58 PM

San Jose is the most “unaffordable major city” in the U.S. & one of most unaffordable in the entire world – only behind Hong Kong, Sydney, Vancouver, & Auckland.

That’s according to the 13th annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey for 2017, a study of 406 urban markets in nine countries. The study proved San Jose, at fifth place overall, was the most “unaffordable” major American locale. It’s considered by researchers to be “severely unaffordable.” – SF Gate

With median home prices running near $1.1 million, those looking to buy in SJ are likely well aware of how tough it is to get a good deal on a home in the 408’s biggest city.

San Jose Is Wealthiest City In Nation

For perspective, San Francisco came in as the fourth most unaffordable city in the country.

Turns out cities in the midwest and upstate New York are some of the most affordable in America. Shocking, we know.

The full study can be found here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live