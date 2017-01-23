The 1975 Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

The 1975 have announced a run of North American tour dates.

The trek begins on April 9th in Mexico City. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27th at 10 am local time.

Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below.

April 9 Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center

April 11 Guadalajara, MX @ Patio 2 Auditorio Telmex

April 12 Monterey, MX @ Auditorio Banamex

April 15 Allen, TX @ Allen Event Center

April 17 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

April 18 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

April 19 Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

April 21 El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

April 22 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

April 23 Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

April 25 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 27 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

April 28 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 30 Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

May 1 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

May 3 Boise, ID @ CenturyLink Arena

May 5 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

May 6 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

May 9 Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

May 11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 12 Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

May 16 Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

May 17 St Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

May 19 Lancaster, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

May 22 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

May 23 Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

May 25 Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

May 26 Montreal, QC @ Plaine des Jeux (Parc Jean Drapeau)

May 26-28 Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

May 28 Glens Falls, NY @ Glens Falls Civic Center

May 30 Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

May 31 Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

June 1 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (SOLD OUT)

June 3 Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

June 2-4 Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

