Twitter Thought Troy Aikman Looked Like Jay-Z During The NFC Championship Game

The match-up between the Packers and the Falcons may have been a dud but it created Twitter speculations about Jay-Z and Troy Aikman.
Aikman, a retired Hall of Fame quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, was the broadcast partner with Joe Buck for the Fox broadcast of the game.
During the broadcast, a particular close-up of the Aikman sent Twitter into a frenzy of how much the former QB looked like the current Mr. Beyonce.
Check out the side-by-side and decide for yourself.
And repeat after me:
“Ninety-nine problems but Joe Buck ain’t one …”
