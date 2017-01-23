Twitter Thought Troy Aikman Looked Like Jay-Z During The NFC Championship Game

The match-up between the Packers and the Falcons may have been a dud but it created Twitter speculations about Jay-Z and Troy Aikman.

Aikman, a retired Hall of Fame quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, was the broadcast partner with Joe Buck for the Fox broadcast of the game.

During the broadcast, a particular close-up of the Aikman sent Twitter into a frenzy of how much the former QB looked like the current Mr. Beyonce.

Check out the side-by-side and decide for yourself.

And repeat after me:

“Ninety-nine problems but Joe Buck ain’t one …”

Have you ever seen JayZ and Troy Aikman in the same place at the same time? Coincidence? I think not. pic.twitter.com/CddlNvIeeD — MrThrowbackThursday (@THE_Mr_TBT) January 23, 2017

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.