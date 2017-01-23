White House Press Secretary Thinks Daft Punk Needs To ‘Grow Up’ & Lose The Helmets

It’s been an interesting first couple of days on the job for new White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, who’s initial press conference made headlines because he didn’t take questions, or tell the whole truth.

On top of becoming a popular meme over the weekend, many of Spicer’s old tweets have resurfaced. We know he’s a wicked, frigin, big Patriots fan, has an issue/obsession with Dippin’ Dots ice cream, and had some choice words for Daft Punk back in 2014.

Daft Funk — this is your 10 seconds in the spotlight – u r blowing it #GRAMMYs #Grammys2014 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 27, 2014

@DanDoranBlum was an early and still fan but come on helmets? tey need to grow up — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 27, 2014

Hot takes from Sean Spicer continue to surface. We’ll see what “Alternative facts” he offers up this week.