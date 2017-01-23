EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

White House Press Secretary Thinks Daft Punk Needs To ‘Grow Up’ & Lose The Helmets

January 23, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: Daft Punk, Grammys, sean spicer

It’s been an interesting first couple of days on the job for new White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, who’s initial press conference made headlines because he didn’t take questions, or tell the whole truth.

On top of becoming a popular meme over the weekend, many of Spicer’s old tweets have resurfaced. We know he’s a wicked, frigin, big Patriots fan, has an issue/obsession with Dippin’ Dots ice cream, and had some choice words for Daft Punk back in 2014.

Hot takes from Sean Spicer continue to surface. We’ll see what “Alternative facts” he offers up this week.

