Sure, Valentine’s Day means celebrating love, fancy dinners, and eating too many chocolates, but there’s another tradition that’s also important.

The annual Great San Francisco Pillow Fight will return to Justin Herman Plaza on Valentine’s Day 2017.

#pillowfightsf A photo posted by Jackson L (@imjacks0n) on Feb 14, 2016 at 8:32pm PST

Once the clock strikes 6PM on Tuesday February 14, feathers will fly. You can find the Facebook event page here.

