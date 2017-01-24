International Beer Pong Tournament Hits SF Next Month

San Francisco Beer Week is now less than a moth away and the schedule of events is pretty legit, albeit a bit overwhelming.

One event you should take part in is Black Hammer Brewing’s second annual International Beer Pong Tournament.

Teams compete for a pair of:

1st – $50 Gift Cards & DAS BOOTS!

2nd – Full Growlers

3rd – $25 Gift Cards Sign up with a friend, or singles just show up and join another talented pro like yourself to make beer pong history. *Bonus points for wearing lederhosen or dirndls (or knowing what those are). Tickets sold out in 2016, so get yours while you can! – Facebook event page

If you’ve always wanted to prove that you’re better than everyone else at beer pong, here’s your chance.

Tickets can be purchased here for $10.

Black Hammer Brewing is located at 544 Bryant St. in SF & this event is happening Monday night February 13 at 7PM.

It’s worth noting the rules for this one will be classic Beirut style, which is defined by Urban Dictionary as follows:

Beirut Rules- Same as beer pong only with add-ons. If a player bounces the ball and makes the cup the other team drinks 2 cups. If a player calls solo cup and drains it the other team takes 2 cups away. If a player hits 3 in a row they get on-fire and get to shoot again. If both players on a team make their shots they get to shoot again. And if a ball rolls back to your side after shooting you get a shot to make it again only behind your back.

Win this tournament. Earn bragging rights for life.