Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.24.17

January 24, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Podcast, Academy Awards, Kevin Klein Live, Half-Off Podcast, career day

With Kevin being a new father, he’s been required by his wife to take his infant daughter to baby play sessions, where he is subjected to listening to some of the worst children’s music known to mankind. It’s so bad that he found a copy of the music just so he could play it on air and explain why the songs are so terrible on a content level alone. Is it truly responsible to have a song that’s so kind to a mysterious “Uncle Jerry”? And is this Uncle Jerry actually Dead Eyes?

Plus, Useless Weirdo was volunteered to be a guest speaker for Career Day at Mills High School, so Kevin and Ally wanted to make sure that Useless Weirdo was prepared with a solid presentation for the high schoolers. Despite what he said, Kevin and Ally weren’t convinced he would be interesting at all. To help, the two suggested three important topics for him: mention the back zit, the time he had a three way make out session with random listeners, and some how work in an STD to the conversation. Anything else they missed? Didn’t think so.

Also on today’s podcast:

  • Useless Weirdo messes up his traffic report in an insanely awful way
  • Trendasaurus lets us know that potatoes will give you the c-word
  • Creepy Creeper makes sure Ally read his birthday texts for Ally
  • And more!

