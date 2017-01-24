EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Nationwide Anti-Trump Protests Planned For Tax Day

January 24, 2017 11:11 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, march, Protest, tax day, tax returns

Last weekend’s Women’s March might have been biggest demonstration in the history of the United States & fresh off of that – the idea has sprung up for more demonstrations on what is traditionally Tax Day (April 15).

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Protesters demonstrate as President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk in the inaugural parade after being sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images)

The motivation for these protests & rallies is to attempt to persuade President Trump to finally release his tax returns. On Sunday, Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said that there’s no plan to release that information because “people don’t care”.

The idea picked up steam quickly on twitter this past weekend:

It’s worth noting that Tax Day will actually fall on April 18th this year, but the “show us your taxes” chants will be heard on Saturday April 15th.

The San Francisco Facebook event page has 3k people interested in the demonstration already. The one in Los Angeles is up to 19k people interested, and here’s the page for New York’s.

Will these marches persuade the President to release his tax returns? Eh, unlikely, but it’s worth a shot.

