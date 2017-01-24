Nationwide Anti-Trump Protests Planned For Tax Day

Last weekend’s Women’s March might have been biggest demonstration in the history of the United States & fresh off of that – the idea has sprung up for more demonstrations on what is traditionally Tax Day (April 15).

The motivation for these protests & rallies is to attempt to persuade President Trump to finally release his tax returns. On Sunday, Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said that there’s no plan to release that information because “people don’t care”.

The idea picked up steam quickly on twitter this past weekend:

Dear #WomensMarch organizers: please organize a #TrumpTaxesMarch for April 15th. I am happy to help. We all are. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 23, 2017

1. Let's get to work on a Tax Day Protest in DC and at local IRS offices around the country to demand that Trump release his returns.. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 23, 2017

Friends in SoCal (especially OC and SD), who's with me to do a #TrumpTaxesMarch on April 15 as follow up to the #WomensMarch? https://t.co/khAqRPnHL2 — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) January 23, 2017

It’s worth noting that Tax Day will actually fall on April 18th this year, but the “show us your taxes” chants will be heard on Saturday April 15th.

The San Francisco Facebook event page has 3k people interested in the demonstration already. The one in Los Angeles is up to 19k people interested, and here’s the page for New York’s.

Will these marches persuade the President to release his tax returns? Eh, unlikely, but it’s worth a shot.