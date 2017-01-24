‘Top Chef’ Is Looking A Few Good Chefs For Season 15

If the terms Quickfire Challenge, Elimination Challenge, and Judges’ Table mean something to you and you can cook like nobody’s business, then you have shot at becoming BravoTV’s Top Chef for season 15.

Top Chef is holding a nationwide casting call for all chefs at The Commissary in San Francisco on Wednesday, February 1st. You will need to first make an appointment via email to topchefcasting@magicalelves.com. You will also need to have a resume, your drivers license and fill out a 19 page application. On top of that, you will also need to have recent photos of yourself, video of yourself cooking or plating and 10-15 photos of your finished product.

You can find the application at www.bravotv.com/topchefcasting. Deadline to complete your submissions is February 17th.

Top Chef’s nationwide search also reaches Chicago, Dallas, New Orleans, New York, Pittsburgh, Portland, and Washington D.C.

The two-time Emmy Award-winning series first debut on March 2006 and was filmed here in San Francisco. Top Chef is currently in its 14 season and has an average of over 2 million total viewers. The show is hosted by Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

Top Chef Season 15 Casting Call

San Francisco – Wednesday, February 1st from 10am-3pm

Traci Des Jardins, “Top Chef Masters” Season 3 Finalist

The Commissary – The Presidio on the Main Post

101 Montgomery Street

San Francisco, CA 94129

Hopefully, Padma does not say “Please pack your knives…”



