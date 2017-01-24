YouTube Star Shane Dawson Kicked Out Of Tomi Lahren Event; Suffers Broken Leg

Last night at the Sundance Film Festival, right-wing talk show host Tomi Lahren hosted an event called “Remind The Nation”. Youtube star Shane Dawson attended with his boyfriend Ryland Adams.

At the event, Dawson was photographed kissing Adams in front of Lauren & was reportedly kicked out by security and he says his leg was broken in the process.

for anyone who doesn't have shane dawson on snapchat. pic.twitter.com/BeJ2BVmO3O — kelli (@FRINGEGAPS) January 24, 2017

It led to this string of now deleted tweets:

Hey @shanedawson

Please update us and add videos ASAP , I hope your leg is OK. pic.twitter.com/eIV6xSl7pn — STOP-Homophobia.com (@WipeHomophobia) January 24, 2017

Fellow YouTubers and celebrities have reached out to Dawson to show support.

@shanedawson Yooooo what the actual. Fuck. Really hope you're okay holy shit. — Jenna Marbles (@Jenna_Marbles) January 24, 2017

Shane has since been apologizing on twitter:

.@TomiLahren u may have had nothing to do with what security did to me tonight & i really don't want to cause a thing. i'm sorry for (cont) — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 24, 2017

@TomiLahren (2/2) bringing your name into this. i was just really sad & shocked. i don't want to cause a thing. i hate it. love and peace. — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) January 24, 2017

Lahren has responded to the allegations that Dawson and his boyfriend were kicked out of her event for being gay. Accusing them of attending only to “instigate” & “make a spectacle”. Oh, and has referred to what went down as “fake news”.