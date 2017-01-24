YouTube Star Shane Dawson Kicked Out Of Tomi Lahren Event; Suffers Broken Leg

Last night at the Sundance Film Festival, right-wing talk show host Tomi Lahren hosted an event called “Remind The Nation”. Youtube star Shane Dawson attended with his boyfriend Ryland Adams.
At the event, Dawson was photographed kissing Adams in front of Lauren & was reportedly kicked out by security and he says his leg was broken in the process.
It led to this string of now deleted tweets:
Fellow YouTubers and celebrities have reached out to Dawson to show support.
Shane has since been apologizing on twitter:
Lahren has responded to the allegations that Dawson and his boyfriend were kicked out of her event for being gay. Accusing them of attending only to “instigate” & “make a spectacle”. Oh, and has referred to what went down as “fake news”.