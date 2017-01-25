EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Biggest ‘Undie Run’ In The World Hits San Francisco In February

January 25, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: cupid's charities, san francisco undie run

The world’s largest undie run is coming to San Francisco on Saturday afternoon February 18th.

This February, be part of something great. Cupid’s is a “brief” fun-run that takes place in the middle of a BIG party. That’s right: party, run (a mile-ish, and at your own pace), party—all in benefit of Children’s Tumor Foundation, and all to #EndNF. – Cupid’s Indie Run

Runners in their undies and a range of Valentine-inspired outfits participate in Cupids Undie Run in Sydney on February 9, 2014. Hundreds of Sydney-siders took part in the underwear run to raise money for the Childrens Tumour Foundation of Australia. Cupids Undie Run is the worlds largest organised underwear run serving as an international fundraiser to benefit the Childrens Tumour Foundation (CTF) in Australia and the US. AFP PHOTO / Saeed KHAN (Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Runners in their undies and a range of Valentine-inspired outfits participate in Cupids Undie Run in Sydney on February 9, 2014. Hundreds of Sydney-siders took part in the underwear run to raise money for the Childrens Tumour Foundation of Australia. Cupids Undie Run is the worlds largest organised underwear run serving as an international fundraiser to benefit the Childrens Tumour Foundation (CTF) in Australia and the US. AFP PHOTO / Saeed KHAN (Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The four-hour event only includes one mile of actual running, so you can handle that. Also, running in your underwear isn’t required, but is encouraged. Here’s the schedule for the day:

  • Noon – Doors open & the party starts! (@ Pedro’s Cantina)
  • 1:00 PM – Awards ceremony
  • 2:00 PM– UNDIE RUN
  • 3:30 PM– Earned open bar closes
  • 4:00 PM – Bag check closes, Cupid’s officially ends

To register for the race and contribute towards the cause of ending Neurofibromatosis (NF) you can do that here.

You can find the Facebook event page here.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live