Biggest ‘Undie Run’ In The World Hits San Francisco In February

The world’s largest undie run is coming to San Francisco on Saturday afternoon February 18th.

This February, be part of something great. Cupid’s is a “brief” fun-run that takes place in the middle of a BIG party. That’s right: party, run (a mile-ish, and at your own pace), party—all in benefit of Children’s Tumor Foundation, and all to #EndNF. – Cupid’s Indie Run

The four-hour event only includes one mile of actual running, so you can handle that. Also, running in your underwear isn’t required, but is encouraged. Here’s the schedule for the day:

Noon – Doors open & the party starts! (@ Pedro’s Cantina)

3:30 PM – Earned open bar closes

To register for the race and contribute towards the cause of ending Neurofibromatosis (NF) you can do that here.

You can find the Facebook event page here.