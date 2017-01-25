EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Insane Clown Posse Plan March On Washington

January 25, 2017 7:53 PM
Shaddy 2 Dope & Violent J are sick & tired of juggalos being classified as a gang by the FBI.

So, now they’re planning a march on Washington.

UNITED STATES - JULY 15: Photo of INSANE CLOWN POSSE; Posed studio group portrait, make up (Photo by Steven Dewall/Redferns)

A new website was launched on Wednesday (Jan. 25) providing details on the march, including a mission statement, places to stay and rules of conduct. It states that Insane Clown Posse, 2 Live Crew, Vanilla Ice and many others are slated to perform at a concert following the march at the Jiffy Lube Live amphitheater in nearby Bristow, Virginia.  – Billboard

This has actually been in the works since last summer’s Gathering of The Juggalos & is set to take place on September 16, 2017.

The FBI classified juggalos as a gang back in 2011.

“We have tried to use the American judicial system to achieve justice and we failed,” the march’s website states. “So on Saturday, September 16, 2017, we are taking out fight to the streets. Literally.” – Billboard.

This is supposed to be a peaceful march – not a party, or “frivolous social event”. So, get to D.C. in September, put on your clown make-up, & march peacefully.

 

