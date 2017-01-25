Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.25.17

Kevin found a list of restaurants in San Francisco that have had serious health code violations, which made him nervous, as he’s eaten at a couple of the ones listed. Instead of trying to be a proper watch dog over this matter, he decided it would be a better idea to take the names of these restaurants and the names of CBS shows with a short life span and see if listeners could tell the difference between the two. For example, does Baghdad Cafe sound like a spot that will give you food poisoning or a show you won’t bother even watching commercials for?

Plus, Ally had herself an interesting conversation with her mother over the topic of sperm donation for a future kid, where things get rather expensive from gaining samples from a sperm bank. Hey mom suggested possibly using “leftover sperm” from a relative that was in a similar circumstance that apparently didn’t use the entire sample. This lead to a discussion on Ally’s borderline incestuous past and whether or not accepting and using the sample is worse than having sex with your second step cousin. Is it? You decide.

Also on today’s podcast:

How yesterday’s break down of kids music got Kevin’s child expelled from the music class

A less than enthusiastic interview with a park ranger about Trump’s ban on national parks to tweet

How much confusion there is among the show about the Queens for Kings competition this Friday

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes