New Found Glory Announce New Album, ‘Makes Me Sick’

January 25, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: New Found Glory

By Radio.com Staff

New Found Glory will celebrate their 20th anniversary with the release of their new album, Makes Me Sick. Set to hit stores April 28, the follow-up to 2014’s Resurrection will launch with the single, “Happy Being Miserable” on February 28, just in time to help the healing of Valentines Day depression.

Lead guitar player Chad Gilbert teased fans last night by posting a photo of himself holding a laptop featuring a less-than cryptic message about an album announcement slated for today.

[tweet https://twitter.com/newfoundglory/status/824316326411980800]

Meanwhile, NFG will hit the road in support of the album and their 20th anniversary beginning March 22 in Baltimore, MD, wrapping up May 12 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Although some tickets are available at Ticketspin, most dates are sold out, further illustrating the recent resurgence of pop-punk.

3/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
3/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
3/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
3/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
3/26 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
3/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
3/31 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
4/1 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
4/2 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
4/4 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
4/5 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
4/7 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
4/8 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
4/9 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
4/11 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
4/12 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
4/13 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
4/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
4/15 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre
4/17 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
4/18 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
4/19 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
4/21 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
4/22 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
4/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
4/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
4/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
4/28 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubador
4/29 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubador
4/30 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubador
5/2  – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
5/5  – Dallas, TX @ The Door
5/6  – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
5/8  – Orlando, FL @ The Social
5/9 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
5/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
5/12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

