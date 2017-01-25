Riley Curry Gets Into A Dab-Off With High School Kid

As usual, if there is a show to be stolen, Riley Curry will steal it.
Case in point, when father Stephen Curry was getting honored at his high school in North Carolina, the precouscious 4-year-old got into a bad-off with one of the students.
Lucky for us all it was caught on camera.
The student is Charlotte Christian sophomore golfer Thomas Maye and the video is adorable.
