Riley Curry Gets Into A Dab-Off With High School Kid

As usual, if there is a show to be stolen, Riley Curry will steal it.

Case in point, when father Stephen Curry was getting honored at his high school in North Carolina, the precouscious 4-year-old got into a bad-off with one of the students.

Lucky for us all it was caught on camera.

The student is Charlotte Christian sophomore golfer Thomas Maye and the video is adorable.

@StephenCurry30 riley can dab with the best of them 💯 pic.twitter.com/TrSUUToNHZ — Thomas Maye (@Maye_TJ) January 25, 2017

