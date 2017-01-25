Shia LaBeouf Arrested During His Trump Protest Livestream

Tonight on Shia LaBeouf’s livestream at hewillnotdivide.us, he was arrested after an alleged altercation.

You can see him being handcuffed in this video:

The arrest happened right in the middle of Shia’s “He will not divide us” live stream … which has been going on since President Trump‘s inauguration. Cops tell us a guy walked in front of the mounted camera and said something — possibly regarding Trump — but whatever it was, Shia got pissed. Shia grabbed for the guy’s scarf, and allegedly scratched him in the process. As TMZ first reported … NYPD has been posted up at the protest site since Monday — so officers quickly moved in and busted Shia. Some of his fellow protesters said, “Shia took a hit for us. There were all these Nazis here, he came out and tried to protect us.” – TMZ

A #FreeShia hashtag has begun in support of LaBeouf.

Shia LaBeouf just got arrested on his own cam feed after an alleged attack. Progs crying 'Nazis' & squealing #FreeShia. #HeWillNotDivideUs pic.twitter.com/fRknJQvAGF — Third Position (@Third_Position) January 26, 2017

we are really living in a society now that arrests a jewish man for non violently trying to silence nazis who are antagonizing him #freeshia — stardust (@bernthaI) January 26, 2017

The livestream protest started Friday and is supposed to last for the next FOUR YEARS.