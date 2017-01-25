EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Shia LaBeouf Arrested During His Trump Protest Livestream

January 25, 2017 11:25 PM
Filed Under: Live Stream, shia labeouf arrested, trump protest

Tonight on Shia LaBeouf’s livestream at hewillnotdivide.us, he was arrested after an alleged altercation.

You can see him being handcuffed in this video:

The arrest happened right in the middle of Shia’s “He will not divide us” live stream … which has been going on since President Trump‘s inauguration. Cops tell us a guy walked in front of the mounted camera and said something — possibly regarding Trump — but whatever it was, Shia got pissed.

Shia grabbed for the guy’s scarf, and allegedly scratched him in the process. As TMZ first reported … NYPD has been posted up at the protest site since Monday — so officers quickly moved in and busted Shia. Some of his fellow protesters said, “Shia took a hit for us. There were all these Nazis here, he came out and tried to protect us.” – TMZ

A #FreeShia hashtag has begun in support of LaBeouf.

The livestream protest started Friday and is supposed to last for the next FOUR YEARS.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live