There is currently only 1 team in the NFL that doesn’t have a head coach. You guessed it, our beloved San Francisco 49ers.

With the biggest game in football quickly approaching, rumors have been swirling about who the 49ers are targeting to fill their coaching void.

But have things gotten so bad, that an NFL organization has turned to the same place you would to sell an old couch? Maybe so, if this Craigslist posting is to be believed. Read the ad and you be the judge! READ HERE