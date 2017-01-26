Brendon Urie Reportedly Choked At Australian Airport

Panic! At The Disco touched down in Sydney yesterday as their Australian tour is about to kick off & things reportedly got VERY hectic between anxious fans & the band.

No video has surfaced of what went down, but tweets were flying over the last 24 hours that Urie was choked by a fan at the airport.

apparently someone choked brendon urie that's so ugly choke me instead kill me — aiden 75 (@pantaloonlive) January 26, 2017

TO THE PERSON WHO CHOKED @brendonurie AT THE SYDNEY AIRPORT CASH ME OUSSIDE HOWBOW DAH HOE — Sweet Emotion (@Shelby_Wilson_) January 26, 2017

Still mad at the people who choked @brendonurie and @DallonWeekes … @PanicAtTheDisco Ly all so much❤️ — ElsbethRäkers (@ElsbethRakers) January 26, 2017

Brendon has issues a statement on the incident, saying he didn’t recall being choked & no one was harmed.

All in all a very unnecessary & stressful situation for the band, but fortunately everyone is fine.