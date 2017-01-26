EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Brendon Urie Reportedly Choked At Australian Airport

January 26, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Australia, brendon urie choked

Panic! At The Disco touched down in Sydney yesterday as their Australian tour is about to kick off & things reportedly got VERY hectic between anxious fans & the band.

No video has surfaced of what went down, but tweets were flying over the last 24 hours that Urie was choked by a fan at the airport.

Brendon has issues a statement on the incident, saying he didn’t recall being choked & no one was harmed.

All in all a very unnecessary & stressful situation for the band, but fortunately everyone is fine.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live