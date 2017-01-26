EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

'Extra Crispy' Fries Drive-Thru Orders Received Pot

January 26, 2017 8:04 PM
marijuana, pot

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — Police say a Burger King manager and employee in New Hampshire have been arrested on drug charges after authorities were tipped off that drive-thru customers asked for “Nasty Boy” and extra crispy fries to get some marijuana with their meal.

NH1 reports Epping Police Chief Mike Wallace said 20-year-old Garrett Norris was arrested Saturday after police conducted a sting operation. Also arrested was 19-year-old Meagan Dearborn, the shift manager.

Wallace said drive-thru buyers would ask for “Nasty Boy,” then for extra crispy fries.

Wallace said the drugs weren’t put in the food; they were sold in a separate container. He said the operation didn’t involve the franchise owners.

Norris and Dearborn are scheduled for arraignment Feb. 28. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers and phone numbers couldn’t be found for them.

