Insane Clown Posse’s D.C. Protest is Happening This Fall

By Amanda Wicks

Insane Clown Posse will keep their promise to protest the way authorities have treated Juggalos with a peaceful march in Washington, D.C. The group announced an official date for the Juggalo March on Washington, which will take place on September 16th.

Related: Slayer Under Fire for Donald Trump Photo, Pence Comments

The march comes about after years of anti-Juggalo treatment from law officials.

In 2011, the FBI designated Juggalos as a “loosely organized hybrid gang,” a term that has impacted fans ever since. “Over the past five years, our legal team has heard testimonies and reports from Juggalos all over the nation who have lost custody of their children, been fired from jobs, denied access into the armed forces, and the most common consequence — being officially labeled as a gang member by law enforcement agencies for wearing Juggalo related clothing or brandishing one or more Juggalo tattoos,” ICP wrote on their website. Even though ICP’s legal team has attempted to fight the label, they have not succeeded.

In addition to the march, ICP will also be holding a free concert, but the group stressed that the get together is not a party. They will release an infomercial later this summer detailing the behavior they expect from all attendees, but they provided a warning on their website. “To be sure, this is NOT a party, Gathering of the Juggalos, or a frivolous social event,” ICP wrote. “This march is a serious, peaceful public demonstration, organized for one purpose — to deliver a message to the world showing how Juggalos have been unfairly stigmatized and discriminated against simply for identifying as being part of a particular music-based subculture. The golden rule of the march for participants is simply this: If you’re not serious about being there, just stay home.”