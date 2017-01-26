EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.26.17

January 26, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: Half-Off Podcast, Kevin Klein Live, Podcast

We at Kevin Klein Live strive to leave a lasting mark with our fans. So, when we were invited to speak at a local high school career day, the decision was obvious – send Useless Weirdo to do it. We checked in with him throughout the show today, as he inspired the next generation radio weirdos.

In other news, there’s a man with a 20 inch penis. Kevin and Ally dissected the documentary short about him. We all agreed it should have gotten an Oscar nomination.

Also in today’s podcast:

– Kevin is gets a head start on putting together a new dating profile (even though he’s currently happily married).
– Listeners try to tell the difference between alternative music and alternative facts.
– We discover which hobbies make you the most attractive to potential partners.
– A French fry related stabbing battles a panty thief in He Cray/She Cray

Plus much more! Check out the Double Trouble Thursday edition of our podcast:

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes

KKL Podcast

