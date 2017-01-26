EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

New Study Shows That Dogs Love Reggae

January 26, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: dogs, reggae

If you’ve ever wondered what music your dog is into, a recent study by the Scottish SPCA and the University of Glasgow might have your answer.

People play guitars as a dog sleeps in a guitar case, on June 21, 2013 in Strasbourg, eastern France as part of the 32nd edition of the annual music event “La Fete de la Musique”. The event takes place across the streets of France, with thousands of musicians performing for one of the nation’s most popular festivals celebrating rythm and sound. AFP PHOTO/FREDERICK FLORIN (Photo credit should read FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP/Getty Images)

After playing a variety of music for their test subjects, the researchers concluded that dogs were particularly interested in reggae and soft rock, as they “showed the highest positive changes in behavior” while listening to these genres, Professor Neil Evans said in a press release.

The study also suggested that dogs appreciate all music, regardless of genre, spending “significantly more time lying and significantly less time standing” while it was being played, the BBC reports.

