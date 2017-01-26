New Study Shows That Dogs Love Reggae

If you’ve ever wondered what music your dog is into, a recent study by the Scottish SPCA and the University of Glasgow might have your answer.

After playing a variety of music for their test subjects, the researchers concluded that dogs were particularly interested in reggae and soft rock, as they “showed the highest positive changes in behavior” while listening to these genres, Professor Neil Evans said in a press release.

The study also suggested that dogs appreciate all music, regardless of genre, spending “significantly more time lying and significantly less time standing” while it was being played, the BBC reports.