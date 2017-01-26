‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Now Modelling For Calvin Klein

The 12-year-old Stranger Things star is now part of the campaign for the new Calvin Klein By Appointment line.
The “By Appointment” line will offer 14 different made-to-measure handcrafted looks available at brand’s New York City office.
“It is driven by character; it’s about a woman feeling empowered and being her own person in what she wears.”
— Pieter Mulier, Creative Director Calvin Klein
