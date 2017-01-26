Turn Your Concert Ticket Stubs Into A Doormat

A photo company from New Orleans is giving you an opportunity to turn all those old concert ticket stubs into something pretty cool: a door mat.

Starting at around $50 (including shipping), you can get either a 24″ x 36″ or 36″ x 50″ mat shipped right to your pad. According to their site you can also create coffee mugs or mats using your concert photos. The possibilities are endless!

Get more info at LakesidePhotoWorks.com.