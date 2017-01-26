Turn Your Concert Ticket Stubs Into A Doormat

A photo company from New Orleans is giving you an opportunity to turn all those old concert ticket stubs into something pretty cool: a door mat.
COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 9: Jeremy Spencer displays his Damageplan concert ticket stub outside the Alrosa Villa nightclub the day after a gunman fired on the band Damageplan, December 9, 2004 in Columbus, Ohio. Spencer was near the stage when an alleged gunman took the stage during the December 8, 2004 performance, shooting and killing guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott and firing on the crowd, killing four others before being shot and killed by a police officer. (Photo by Mike Simons/Getty Images)
Starting at around $50 (including shipping), you can get either a 24″ x 36″ or 36″ x 50″ mat shipped right to your pad. According to their site you can also create coffee mugs or mats using your concert photos. The possibilities are endless!
Get more info at LakesidePhotoWorks.com.