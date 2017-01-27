‘Donnie Darko’ Director Hints At Wanting To Make A Sequel

Though many feel the legacy of the initial film should not be messed with – the 2001 cult classic “Donnie Darko” could be getting a long-awaited official sequel.

Speaking with hmv this week, director Richard Kelly discussed revisiting the world of “Donnie Darko”:

“I think there’s something much bigger and more ambitious to do in that universe,” Kelly says. “It’s big and expensive and I think there’s time to get to that. I want to make sure we’ve got the budget to do it justice and not to compromise anything. “Another story in this world needs resources and we need to have that in place. I need to get my next film out of the gate and then we can go back and look at it.” – Consequence of Sound

If there ever is a sequel it’s good to see that Kelly is only truly interested in creating it if he can do justice to the world that was created in the original film.

Now that we know he’s thinking about it, the speculation should only grow now.