Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.27.17

January 27, 2017 1:26 PM
Today’s show was a morning of preparation for the men of Kevin Klein Live, as they were busying preparing for the Kings For Queens Competition, where the men of the show were to dress in drag to win a great experience with Kings of Leon tonight at Bill Graham Civic. But at the top of the show, Kevin added in an extra caveat that the biggest loser in the competition would be forced to stay in drag all weekend and take photos to update the listeners on their weekend happenings. Turns out that would bite Kevin in the ass by the end of the show. To see and hear the competition, head on over to the Facebook page to see it in full.

Also, Kevin has dreamed for years that he would be able to have a holiday instated that would give all Americans the day off the Monday after the Super Bowl. The day has been statistically proven to be one of the worst days in terms of productivity and the company Heinz recently stated that they are going to give everyone in their company that day off, so Kevin’s dream is one step closer to reality. Will a petition get to the White House to make that a reality? And will Kevin actually get around to creating that petition to send to the White House?

Also on today’s podcast:

  • A moron gives both us and Ike’s Sandwiches a One Star Yelp review
  • Twinkie reveals he attempted to return a gift Kevin bought him off Amazon for Christmas
  • Kevin Klein Live manages to get some press in a magazine written by grade schoolers
  • And more!

