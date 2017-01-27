Remembering Mervyn’s

All these closures lately of long-time retail chains like Wet Seal, American Apparel, & more got us feeling nostalgic. It got us thinking about about a Bay Area-based department store that we used to see all over the Bay. We’re talking about Mervyn’s.

What happened to the Hayward-based company? We’re glad you asked.

The company filed for bankruptcy in July 2008 and was completely closed by the end of that year.

There were good days, though. Remember when it was rebranded as “Mervyn’s California” from 1995-2001?

They switched back to just “Mervyn’s” after 2001 and in the coming years many locations outside of California started to close. More closed over the next few years before the company filed for bankruptcy in July of 2008.

After shutting down, the Morris family, who bought back the intellectual rights to the Mervyn’s name in 2009, said they would rebuild Mervyn’s as an online-only enterprise.

Doesn’t appear they were successful in doing so.

RIP Mervyn’s, hard to believe it’s been 8+ years since you left us.