Twitter is abuzz this morning after it’s been reported that President Donald Trump had his hand photoshopped to appear larger in a photo that’s up in the White House.

Trump 100% photoshopped his hand bigger for this picture hanging in the white house, which is the most embarassing thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/MGTbFfdLqp — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 27, 2017

Further proof of the enlargement can be seen here:

I lined up the Getty Images source file to the White House print. It's a warp deformer, look at the helicopter behind it. pic.twitter.com/kJB2T8U5yh — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) January 27, 2017

@DanaSchwartzzz Here, this is the absolute most precise I could get it. The color & contrast changes, but nothing moves. pic.twitter.com/zHFItu8Knx — Christopher Keelty (@keeltyc) January 27, 2017

Some have had fun with it:

Can't believe the liberal media is saying Donald Trump photoshopped his hand to make it larger. Looks normal to me! #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/A4kugcXriV — elan gale (@theyearofelan) January 27, 2017

A Washington Post reporter has called this story “Nonsense” as well.

And here you go: A GIF that I just made. Not aligned perfectly (my fault), but the hand is the same. pic.twitter.com/N7Zii1qRMY — Philip Bump (@pbump) January 27, 2017

Is this story #FakeNews?¬†Yeah, maybe. Either way it’s been a hell of a first week in the White House for the new president.