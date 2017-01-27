Wet Seal To Close All Stores

According to the Wall Street Journal the once popular retail chain is set to close all of its stores & all employees will be out of work.

A letter to employees obtained by WSJ stated that their Irvine, California, headquarters would be shutting down permanently and all workers would lose their jobs. It’s been a rough few years for the beloved brand: Business Insider reports that Wet Seal closed 338 of its 511 stores in January 2015 before filing for bankruptcy. – Teen Vogue

The brand had been struggling, but hired a new CEO last summer that had promised redesigned stores & higher quality products.

Wet Seal joins The Limited & American Apparel as once big time retail chains shuttering in 2017.