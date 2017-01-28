Here’s Who’s Performing At Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl LI (51) is in Houston, Texas on Sunday February 5 and of this week we now know who will be performing at the biggest game of the year.

Original cast members of “Hamilton,” Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones, will be singing “America The Beautiful” pre-game.

Country singer, Luke Bryan, will be performing the National Anthem.

& Lady Gaga will handle halftime duties, with a lead in from Tony Bennett. Though she is rumored to not have any guests during her performance.

The “stick to sports” crowd has expressed some concern over Lady Gaga (who has apparently been asked to not get political during her halftime performance) & the “Hamilton” cast being involved (who famously gave a speech to Vice President, Mike Pence, last fall.)

The cast of Hamilton will perform at the Super Bowl and many are wondering if they’ll stick to sports. https://t.co/aY89KCtyVF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 28, 2017

We’ll see how things unfold with the performances and the game itself next Sunday.