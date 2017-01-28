EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Here’s Who’s Performing At Super Bowl LI

January 28, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl LI (51) is in Houston, Texas on Sunday February 5 and of this week we now know who will be performing at the biggest game of the year.

Original cast members of “Hamilton,” Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones, will be singing “America The Beautiful” pre-game.

Country singer, Luke Bryan, will be performing the National Anthem.

The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live!! - Show

& Lady Gaga will handle halftime duties, with a lead in from Tony Bennett. Though she is rumored to not have any guests during her performance.

SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Lady Gaga performs during Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The “stick to sports” crowd has expressed some concern over Lady Gaga (who has apparently been asked to not get political during her halftime performance) & the “Hamilton” cast being involved (who famously gave a speech to Vice President, Mike Pence, last fall.)

We’ll see how things unfold with the performances and the game itself next Sunday.

