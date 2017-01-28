EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Oakland A’s Announce That They Will Be Building A New Ballpark In Oakland

January 28, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Oakland Athletics

Today, at Oakland A’s fan fest, team president Dave Kaval made a big announcement regarding the future of the baseball team.

“We will make an announcement this year, with not only the site, but also the timeline that will include when we break ground and open a ballpark in Oakland.” – A’s president, Dave Kaval.

After years of wondering if the team might move to San Jose, or Fremont, it’s nice to have some clarity that at least one of Oakland’s team is remaining in the city.

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 30: Second baseman Joey Wendle #52 of the Oakland Athletics is unable to field a ball hit by Norichika Aoki #8 of the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a game at Safeco Field on September 30, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. The play was scored an infield single for Aoki. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

They have narrowed it down to four spots that the new stadium could be located at.

“We’re down to three to four sites. They’re all in Oakland, but they are in different locations,” Kaval said. “I think baseball needs some new energy, and I think Oakland can be kind of the shining star for that new model.” – San Jose Mercury News

When the A’s announce where they’ll be building their new ballpark, we’ll let you know.

