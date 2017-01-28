Oakland A’s Announce That They Will Be Building A New Ballpark In Oakland

Today, at Oakland A’s fan fest, team president Dave Kaval made a big announcement regarding the future of the baseball team.

“We will make an announcement this year, with not only the site, but also the timeline that will include when we break ground and open a ballpark in Oakland.” – A’s president, Dave Kaval.

After years of wondering if the team might move to San Jose, or Fremont, it’s nice to have some clarity that at least one of Oakland’s team is remaining in the city.

They have narrowed it down to four spots that the new stadium could be located at.

“We’re down to three to four sites. They’re all in Oakland, but they are in different locations,” Kaval said. “I think baseball needs some new energy, and I think Oakland can be kind of the shining star for that new model.” – San Jose Mercury News

When the A’s announce where they’ll be building their new ballpark, we’ll let you know.