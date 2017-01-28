Several New SF Hotels Will Feature Rooftop Bars

Did you notice that there were legitimately ZERO major hotel openings in SF in 2016? Well, that’s changing this year.

Currently, four new hotels are set to open in San Francisco in 2017. Three of those will boast rooftop bars.

Per SFist, via The Business Times, these new hotels will be popping up on King Street, 4th St. & Market St.

First out of the gate in May will be the Hotel Via at 144 King Street, which the Business Times tells us will have “a rooftop lounge with private draped cabanas, communal tables and open-air fire pits.” it’s unclear if that one will be open to the public or just hotel guests, but the 12-story, 159-room hotel has “a minimalist loft concept.” – SFist

These hotels don’t appear to have concrete opening dates, but if you’d like info on the rest of them & photos of how swanky they might be, head to SFist.