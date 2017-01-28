EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

South Bay Breweries Offering Beer & Girl Scout Cookie Pairings

January 28, 2017 3:08 PM

Over the next few weeks there are two South Bay breweries that plan to offer up beer & girl scout cookie pairings. Both Santa Clara’s Golden State Brewery & San Jose’s Strike Brewing Company are hosting events that will benefit the Girl Scouts.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Golden State Brewery in Santa Clara will match the Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils and other favorites with its beers, including the Golden Gate Red Ale, Eureka! IPA and Cold Brew Coffee Stout. The price is $14 for a flight of five beers and the cookies; out of that, $4 will go back to the Girl Scouts for their events and programs. 3-7 p.m. at 1252 Memorex Drive. http://www.goldenstate.beer.

Two weeks later, on Saturday, Feb. 11, the taste-off moves to the Strike Brewing Co. in San Jose, where the brewmasters there will pair four cookies with four of their beers, maybe the Santa Cruz Blonde Ale, the Big Wall Imperial Stout or the Colossus of Clout Irish Red Ale. Guests are welcome to drop in anytime for the 3-7 p.m. event. The price is $10, with the same $4-per-flight benefit for the Scouts. The taproom’s at 2099 S. 10th St. http://www.strikebrewingco.com. – Mercury News

The Facebook event page for Golden State Brewery’s Girl Scout Cookies & Craft Beer event can be found here. While Strike Brewing Company’s can be found here. Both have hundreds “interested”.

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 04: A beer flight setup is displayed at a welcome event for Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The Quad Resort & Casino on April 4, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The restaurant opens on April 17. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Here’s a preview of the pairings Strike will be offering:

Might we suggest:
DoSiDos – Winter Camp Olde Ale
Tagalongs – Screaming Hand Imperial Amber Ale
Savanah Smiles- IPA
Trefoils – Santa Cruz Classic Dot Blonde
Samoas – Colossus of Clout Irish Red Ale
Thin Mints – Big Wall Imperial Stout

Sounds like a pretty decent way to spend a few Saturday afternoons.

