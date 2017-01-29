EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Billie Joe Armstrong Dubs Trump’s First Week As “An All Out Assault On Civil Liberties”

January 29, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day

In what should come as a surprise to no one, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has voiced more disdain over the newly elected President of the United States.

In an Instagram post yesterday Billie touched on what’s caused him & many Americans concern over Trump’s first week in office.

“These reckless decisions on healthcare, muslim-americans, immigration, environmental protection, freedom of speech, freedom of press, women’s right to choose what to do with their bodies, suggesting sending in the feds to Chicago .. are signs of a man that is trying to redefine what it is that keeps our common union as Americans..”

i feel like I'm in a state of shock.. The executive orders Trump is signing feels like a vendetta.. Trump is not only taking out his revenge on the people who protested him, but also the average American that just didn't vote for him. These reckless decisions on healthcare, muslim-americans, immigration, environmental protection, freedom of speech, freedom of press, women's right to choose what to do with their bodies, suggesting sending in the feds to Chicago .. are signs of a man that is trying to redefine what it is that keeps our common union as Americans.. This is not just his "conservative agenda." It's an all out assault on our civil liberties. His intention is to divide us as Americans. Maybe we don't agree on all of these issues.. But can't we see eye to eye on some? I have conservative/republican friends and family.. I understand their point of view even if I don't agree with it. It's their right. It's their beliefs. However the progressive side is just as "American" as the other side. At what point do we all come together as "Americans". Isn't this about freedom and unity? I don't think this president has a grasp on the concept of the American dream.. the dream that we come from different backgrounds to come together. Please respect each other. Please show compassion. Please don't allow this madman to take out his revenge…. on US respect BJ

A photo posted by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on

Armstrong made it clear he was speaking to all Americans with the post, saying both the conservative & progressive sides are equally American.

Green Day’s most recent video for “Troubled Times” came out earlier this month & depicts President Trump as a monster.

The band also famously chanted “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA” at their American Music Awards performance last fall.

This won’t be the last time we hear from Billie Joe over the next four years, that’s for sure.

Green Day headlines the Oakland Coliseum on August 5, 2017.

