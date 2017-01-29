Billie Joe Armstrong Dubs Trump’s First Week As “An All Out Assault On Civil Liberties”

In what should come as a surprise to no one, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has voiced more disdain over the newly elected President of the United States.

In an Instagram post yesterday Billie touched on what’s caused him & many Americans concern over Trump’s first week in office.

“These reckless decisions on healthcare, muslim-americans, immigration, environmental protection, freedom of speech, freedom of press, women’s right to choose what to do with their bodies, suggesting sending in the feds to Chicago .. are signs of a man that is trying to redefine what it is that keeps our common union as Americans..”

Armstrong made it clear he was speaking to all Americans with the post, saying both the conservative & progressive sides are equally American.

Green Day’s most recent video for “Troubled Times” came out earlier this month & depicts President Trump as a monster.

The band also famously chanted “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA” at their American Music Awards performance last fall.

This won’t be the last time we hear from Billie Joe over the next four years, that’s for sure.

Green Day headlines the Oakland Coliseum on August 5, 2017.