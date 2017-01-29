EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

SUBSONIC PLAYLIST 01.28.2017

January 29, 2017 7:41 PM

Subsonic was hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen.

Here is what was played.

10PM
YEAH YEAH YEAHS– heads will roll (jonas aden remix)
KSHMR– mandala
JEWELZ & SPARKS– grande opera
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE- killing in the name of (mr ozio remix)
DIPLO– waist time
BISHOP BRIGGS– wild horses (attom remix)
PHANTOGRAM– when i’m small (rac remix)
MAJOR LAZER & SHOWTEK– believer
FLOSSTRADAMUS– came up (jorgen odegard remix)
MARIAN HILL– down
KEYS ‘N KRATES– right here
THE XX– shelter (them jeans remix)
PAUL WOOLFORD– heaven & earth
HUDSON MOHAWKE– scud books
LOUIS THE CHILD– love is alive (feat Elohim)
11PM
BANKS– beggin’ for thread (salva remix)
ARMIND VAN BUUREN- communication (david gravell remix)
WILL SPARKS– flamenco
VITALIC– poison lips (extended mix)
DRIFTMOON– beggar in your own kingdom
EAT MORE CAKE– heat of the night
ALLISON WONDERLAND- messiah
TWENTY ONE PILOTS– heathens (disto remix)
DC BREAKS– infinity
TIMMY TRUMPET– party till we die (feat Andrew WK)
LCD SOUNDSYSTEM– daft punk is playing at my house
DAFT PUNK- instant crush
FLUME- say it (feat tove lo/illenium remix)
12AM
FLIGHT FACILITIES– crave you (adventure club remix)
DIMOND SAINTS– find a way
SAN HOLO– light
EKALI & KRANE– akira
THE 1975– sex (ryan hemsworth remix)
GRANDTHEFT– easy go
LITTLE DRAGON– ritual union
DEER TRACKS– gossip
LIDO– murder
ROYKSOPP– sordid affair
BOB MOSES– tearing me up (eric hagleton remix)
METROPLANE– bahp
JUSTICE VS SIMIAN- we are your friends
ZOMBIE NATION– kernkraft 400 (w&w remix)
HIGHSOCIETY– life hack
More from Subsonic
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live