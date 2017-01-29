SUBSONIC PLAYLIST 01.28.2017

Subsonic was hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen.
Here is what was played.
10PM
YEAH YEAH YEAHS– heads will roll (jonas aden remix)
KSHMR– mandala
JEWELZ & SPARKS– grande opera
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE- killing in the name of (mr ozio remix)
DIPLO– waist time
BISHOP BRIGGS– wild horses (attom remix)
PHANTOGRAM– when i’m small (rac remix)
MAJOR LAZER & SHOWTEK– believer
FLOSSTRADAMUS– came up (jorgen odegard remix)
MARIAN HILL– down
KEYS ‘N KRATES– right here
THE XX– shelter (them jeans remix)
PAUL WOOLFORD– heaven & earth
HUDSON MOHAWKE– scud books
LOUIS THE CHILD– love is alive (feat Elohim)
11PM
BANKS– beggin’ for thread (salva remix)
ARMIND VAN BUUREN- communication (david gravell remix)
WILL SPARKS– flamenco
VITALIC– poison lips (extended mix)
DRIFTMOON– beggar in your own kingdom
EAT MORE CAKE– heat of the night
ALLISON WONDERLAND- messiah
TWENTY ONE PILOTS– heathens (disto remix)
DC BREAKS– infinity
TIMMY TRUMPET– party till we die (feat Andrew WK)
LCD SOUNDSYSTEM– daft punk is playing at my house
DAFT PUNK- instant crush
FLUME- say it (feat tove lo/illenium remix)
12AM
FLIGHT FACILITIES– crave you (adventure club remix)
DIMOND SAINTS– find a way
SAN HOLO– light
EKALI & KRANE– akira
THE 1975– sex (ryan hemsworth remix)
GRANDTHEFT– easy go
LITTLE DRAGON– ritual union
DEER TRACKS– gossip
LIDO– murder
ROYKSOPP– sordid affair
BOB MOSES– tearing me up (eric hagleton remix)
METROPLANE– bahp
JUSTICE VS SIMIAN- we are your friends
ZOMBIE NATION– kernkraft 400 (w&w remix)
HIGHSOCIETY– life hack