Uber Faces Backlash Over Ties To Trump; Lyft Donates $1 Million To ACLU

Yesterday, amidst all of the drama and heartache caused by President Trump’s executive order, rideshare service Uber came under fire thanks to a tone deaf tweet plus it’s CEO’s involvement as part of Trump’s strategic & policy forum.

Surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient. — Uber NYC (@Uber_NYC) January 29, 2017

#DeleteUBER has been a top trending topic since last night.

People are deleting Uber for breaking the NYC taxi drivers' strike at JFK. https://t.co/okFRymMxNc — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) January 29, 2017

Uber has since moved to support drivers impacted by the ban & CEO Travis Kalanick says he’ll talk to President Trump about it.

Our CEO's reaction to immigration order: "We'll compensate drivers impacted by the ban pro bono for next 3 months." https://t.co/meCT1ahEjH — Uber (@Uber) January 29, 2017

Meanwhile, this morning Uber competitor Lyft has made the quite statement in opposition to Trump’s executive order in the form of a $1 million donation to the ACLU over the next 4 years.

A well-timed move by Lyft has led to a great deal of support online:

a good little summary of why i'm about to try @lyft for the first time. https://t.co/WXKFMWu1dP — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) January 29, 2017

Consumer alert: @uber's chairman sits on Trump advisory committee. @lyft pledged to donate $1m over next 4 years to @aclu. Buy accordingly. — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) January 29, 2017

For more, head to Tech Crunch.