Uber Faces Backlash Over Ties To Trump; Lyft Donates $1 Million To ACLU

Yesterday, amidst all of the drama and heartache caused by President Trump’s executive order, rideshare service Uber came under fire thanks to a tone deaf tweet plus it’s CEO’s involvement as part of Trump’s strategic & policy forum.
#DeleteUBER has been a top trending topic since last night.
Uber has since moved to support drivers impacted by the ban & CEO Travis Kalanick says he’ll talk to President Trump about it.
Meanwhile, this morning Uber competitor Lyft has made the quite statement in opposition to Trump’s executive order in the form of a $1 million donation to the ACLU over the next 4 years.
A well-timed move by Lyft has led to a great deal of support online:
For more, head to Tech Crunch.