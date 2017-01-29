EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Uber Faces Backlash Over Ties To Trump; Lyft Donates $1 Million To ACLU

January 29, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: lyft, uber

Yesterday, amidst all of the drama and heartache caused by President Trump’s executive order, rideshare service Uber came under fire thanks to a tone deaf tweet plus it’s CEO’s involvement as part of Trump’s strategic & policy forum.

#DeleteUBER has been a top trending topic since last night.

Uber has since moved to support drivers impacted by the ban & CEO Travis Kalanick says he’ll talk to President Trump about it.

Meanwhile, this morning Uber competitor Lyft has made the quite statement in opposition to Trump’s executive order in the form of a $1 million donation to the ACLU over the next 4 years.

A well-timed move by Lyft has led to a great deal of support online:

For more, head to Tech Crunch.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live