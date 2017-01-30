Cards Against Humanity Tournament Coming To San Francisco

SF Beer Week is fast approaching and more & more really cool events keep popping up.

This event coming to SF’s Laughing Monk Brewing on Saturday February 17 is not for the easily offended. They’ll be hosting a Cards Against Humanity tournament.

Here’s info from the facebook invite:

* $20 gets you a seat at the tournament, a commemorative glass and two beers, (limited to 24 players so get your ticket now)

* Play starts at 7, must be there and registered before that time.

* Players will be randomly selected into 4 groups of 6

* Winners of all games will face off in final round

* 1st, 2nd, 3rd place prizes Missed registration or just want to sit back and watch the hilarity, each beer you buy gets you a blank card to make up your own irrevent statement. We’ll be voting at the end of the night for the prize winning best new card. All the cards will be added to our collection for you to play whenever you come by so leave your mark.

If you’d like to purchase your ticket now that can be done here.

A cheesesteak truck will also be parked out front of the brewery in case you needed even more reason to attend.