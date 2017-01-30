Have A Robot Make Your Latte In San Francisco

Cafe X Technologies has unveiled a robotic automated cafe in The Metreon.

The SOMA cafe features a robot barista that is designed to “blend the functionality of baristas with specialty coffee preparation methods.”

“This won’t replace baristas or the coffee shop experience that so many people have come to love – we don’t aim to do that,“ says founder and CEO Henry Hu. “What we’re offering is the best possible experience for people who are looking for consistent specialty coffee to-go”

Espresso drinks feature locally roasted coffee from AKA Coffee, Verve Coffee Roasters, and Peet’s with prices starting at $2.25 for an 8 oz cup.

At least, now you can rest assured when our robot overlords take over you will still be able to get a good cup of joe.

Cafe X at The Metreon

135 4th Street

San Francisco, CA 94013

HOURS: Mon – Sun 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Hey #SanFrancisco– come by the #Metreon today to get a taste of the future! #CafeX makes locally roasted specialty coffee in just seconds. pic.twitter.com/4HVIxmTAic — Cafe X (@cafexapp) January 30, 2017

