National Tater Tot Day Festival In SF This Weekend

This Saturday, February 4th, is a day for celebration. Yeah, it’s National Tater Tot Day.

The Soma Street Food Park in SF is hosting a National Tater Tot Day celebration with lots of food trucks, bottomless beer, and just a $5 cover. Here’s the vendors who will be there and the tots dishes they’re offering:

FOOD TRUCK LINEUP and TATER TOT SPECIALS – The Tatery “Doña Asada”- Crispy golden tots, grilled skirt steak, guacamole, crema, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, onion escabeche, and cilantro AND the “Holy Shawarma”- Crispy golden tots, grilled chicken, sautéed onions,

mint tahini yogurt, green sauce, salata, parsley, and paprika

– Chomp Station: Tri-tip tots with succulently grilled tri tip, crispy fried tots and slathered with chimichurri sauce!

– Hula Truck: “BayRitto”- Flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, tater tots, Pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and our special “Hula Verde” sauce AND “Da Situation”- Tots topped with choice of meat, Pico de Gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and our special “Hula Verde” sauce

– Adam’s Grub Truck: “Loco Moco Tots”: Tator Tots with Country Gravy, Ground Beef, Shredded Cheese and a Fried Egg.

“Hash n Tots”: Corn Beef Hash with Asian Slaw, Sriracha Sauce and a Fried Egg

– No No Burger: Vegan Poutine Tots gyro with tater tot with tzatziki sauce.

– Gyros on Wheels: Mediterranen gyro tots with special tzatziki sauce.

– Kokio Republic: “Kokio poutine tots” with Tater tots and kokio fried chicken with Kokio’s hot and sweet sauce, sour cream, bacon crumbles

– Me So Hungry: Bacon and Blue Tots

– Frozen Kuhsterd: Sweet Potato Sundae

– Me So Hungry Too: Burgers, Sliders & Fries. Special TBA…

– The Sarap Shop: Filipino-American Comfort Food. Special TBA….

– Firetrail Pizza: Artisanal Woodfired Pizza. Special TBA….

– Torraku Ramen: Japanese Ramen Bowls. Special TBA….

RSVP here.

Not convinced it’s worth it? Here’s some of the items listed above:

Doña Asada loaded totsTaken by @nerb at #oakland #firstfriday. #NoGreaterTater #GrownUpTots #thetatery A photo posted by The Tatery (@the.tatery) on Aug 11, 2015 at 9:40pm PDT

#chompstation #sneakpeak #tatertots #tritip #chimmichurri A photo posted by Chomp Station (@chomp_station) on Feb 3, 2016 at 4:56pm PST

You’re welcome.