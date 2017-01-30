EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Queens of the Stone Age Call Trump ‘Shallow, Inept Fascist’

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” January 30, 2017 5:53 AM
Filed Under: Queens Of The Stone Age

By Hayden Wright

After a contentious weekend of executive orders, protests and ACLU lawsuit filings, Queens of the Stone Age weighed in on President Donald Trump. They shared an image of the commander-in-chief with a caption that didn’t pull any punches:

“This man is a shallow, inept, multi-bankrupt declaring, narcissistic, narrow minded, out of touch, objectifying, barf inducing, fascist, clown penis… who also happens to be re-stup-redicu-lame,” the band wrote.

They followed the sentence with a quote from Irish statesman and political theorist Edmund Burke:

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

With a new album in the works, perhaps the QOTSA can channel some of this fiery indignation into their new music.

