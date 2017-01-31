90s-Themed Bar Crawl Hits San Francisco This February

If you consider yourself a 90s kid (heck, even kids born in 1996 can start drinking legally this year) then you should bookmark this event.

A 90s-themed bar crawl hits SF on Saturday February 18th.

Here’s some details:

First 250 tickets receive a free beer on us upon check-in !!!!

21+

Participating Bars:

Stock In Trade

TO BE ANNOUNCED……..



~Many more to come as capacity grows~

WE ARE THE ONLY CRAWL COMPANY IN San Francisco GUARANTEEING BEERS STARTING AT $2 AND UP ALL DAY! OR YOUR MONEY BACK!!!!

Enjoy the opportunity to hang out with cast members from the hit nick shows, MTV REAL WORLD / ROAD RULES cast members, AND A LIVE PERFORMANCE FROM A SURPRISE GUEST!

Your $20 ticket will gain you ACCESS to:

-JAMN 90’s music throughout every bar all day

-Beers starting at $2 at various bars throughout the crawl

(we anticipate beers $1-3 for the day)

-Premium line specials throughout the day FOR CRAWLERS ONLY ($5-10 COVERS ALL DAY FOR NON CRAWLERS)

-Food specials / potential free buffett at every bar

-Various swag from sponsors! – Via the facebook event page.