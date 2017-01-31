90s-Themed Bar Crawl Hits San Francisco This February

If you consider yourself a 90s kid (heck, even kids born in 1996 can start drinking legally this year) then you should bookmark this event.
A 90s-themed bar crawl hits SF on Saturday February 18th.
Here’s some details:
First 250 tickets receive a free beer on us upon check-in !!!!
21+
Participating Bars:
Stock In Trade
TO BE ANNOUNCED……..
~Many more to come as capacity grows~
WE ARE THE ONLY CRAWL COMPANY IN San Francisco GUARANTEEING BEERS STARTING AT $2 AND UP ALL DAY! OR YOUR MONEY BACK!!!!
Enjoy the opportunity to hang out with cast members from the hit nick shows, MTV REAL WORLD / ROAD RULES cast members, AND A LIVE PERFORMANCE FROM A SURPRISE GUEST!
Your $20 ticket will gain you ACCESS to:
-JAMN 90’s music throughout every bar all day
-Beers starting at $2 at various bars throughout the crawl
(we anticipate beers $1-3 for the day)
-Premium line specials throughout the day FOR CRAWLERS ONLY ($5-10 COVERS ALL DAY FOR NON CRAWLERS)
-Food specials / potential free buffett at every bar
-Various swag from sponsors! – Via the facebook event page.
World’s Largest Undie Run His SF This February
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.
Remember AIM? Remember the Ninja Turtles? Remember when you were cool, back in the 90s? As if! We're giving you a chance to redeem yourself. Relive the glory days at the 90's Bar Crawl! Lace up your LA Gears, slap on your bracelets and saddle up your Furbies. Let's take on the world, 90's style Stay tuned for event locations near you. www.90sBarCrwal.com #90sBarCrawl #LiveFOOTAGE #iLoveThe90s #ImissThe90s #ReliveThe90s #Funtimes #HappyPeople #FoodAndDrinks #AtlantaMedia #MediaAtlanta #AtlantaVideographer #OasisWonderwall #Wonderwall #90sClassic #FROZENMOMENTSMEDIA
Remember AIM? Remember the Ninja Turtles? Remember when you were cool, back in the 90s? As if! We're giving you a chance to redeem yourself. Relive the glory days at the 90's Bar Crawl! Lace up your LA Gears, slap on your bracelets and saddle up your Furbies. Let's take on the world, 90's style Stay tuned for event locations near you. www.90sBarCrwal.com #90sBarCrawl #LiveFOOTAGE #iLoveThe90s #ImissThe90s #ReliveThe90s #Funtimes #HappyPeople #FoodAndDrinks #AtlantaMedia #MediaAtlanta #AtlantaVideographer #OasisWonderwall #Wonderwall #90sClassic #FROZENMOMENTSMEDIA