EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

90s-Themed Bar Crawl Hits San Francisco This February

January 31, 2017 8:35 PM
Filed Under: bar crawl, San Francisco

If you consider yourself a 90s kid (heck, even kids born in 1996 can start drinking legally this year) then you should bookmark this event.

A 90s-themed bar crawl hits SF on Saturday February 18th.

Here’s some details:

First 250 tickets receive a free beer on us upon check-in !!!!
21+
Participating Bars:
Stock In Trade
TO BE ANNOUNCED……..

~Many more to come as capacity grows~

WE ARE THE ONLY CRAWL COMPANY IN San Francisco GUARANTEEING BEERS STARTING AT $2 AND UP ALL DAY! OR YOUR MONEY BACK!!!!
Enjoy the opportunity to hang out with cast members from the hit nick shows, MTV REAL WORLD / ROAD RULES cast members, AND A LIVE PERFORMANCE FROM A SURPRISE GUEST!

Your $20 ticket will gain you ACCESS to:
-JAMN 90’s music throughout every bar all day
-Beers starting at $2 at various bars throughout the crawl
(we anticipate beers $1-3 for the day)
-Premium line specials throughout the day FOR CRAWLERS ONLY ($5-10 COVERS ALL DAY FOR NON CRAWLERS)
-Food specials / potential free buffett at every bar
-Various swag from sponsors! – Via the facebook event page.

World’s Largest Undie Run His SF This February

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.


More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live