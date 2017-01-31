Art Show Tribute To Miyazaki Films Kicks Off In SF This Weekend

Japanese filmmaker, Hayao Miyazaki, has had a legendary career that includes films like “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” & many more.

If you’re a big Miyazaki fan then you need to know about this art show that starts in San Francisco on February 4th.

Spoke Art (816 Sutter St.) is hosting the free event, which opens Saturday night (2/4) from 6PM-9PM & it will be open each Tuesday-Saturday until 2/25 from 10AM-6PM

Those who dress as Miyazaki characters will receive priority entry on opening night.

Here’s more info from the event page:

[The art show features] a diverse array of original painting, sculpture and limited edition prints, the Miyazaki Art Show offers each artists’ perspective and interpretation of beloved characters and themes throughout Miyazaki’s films. Imbued with the legendary director’s sense of adventure, deep reverence for nature and strong female characters, this dynamic exhibition is not to be missed. Please join us for the Miyazaki Art Show, opening Saturday, February 4th, with an opening night reception from 6pm-9pm. Attendees dressed as their favorite Miyazaki character will get priority access to the event and some artists will be in attendance. The exhibition will be on view through Saturday, February 25th, 2017.



16k people have marked themselves as interested in the event so expect it to be pretty popular. For more head to Spoke Art’s site.