GRAMMYs to Feature Star-Studded Collaborations Including Daft Punk & The Weeknd

By Annie Reuter

The 2017 GRAMMY Awards are shaping up to be a memorable night of collaborations. Daft Punk and The Weeknd will take the stage together as well as A Tribe Call Quest, Anderson .Paak and Dave Grohl.

Related: Q-Tip Talks A Tribe Called Quest and Kanye West

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris are also scheduled to team up on the GRAMMY stage February 12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Daft Punk appearance will be the group’s first live performance since the 2014 GRAMMYs when they were joined by Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder and Nile Rodgers. Daft Punk and the Weeknd worked on two songs together on The Weeknd’s latest album Starboy — the title track and “I Feel it Coming.”

The 59th GRAMMY Awards will also include previously announced performances by Adele, Bruno Mars, Metallica, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

The event will be hosted by James Corden and broadcast live at 8 p.m. EST on February 12 on CBS. Between the performances, some of the biggest music releases of the year will be honored.