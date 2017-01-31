Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.31.17

Kevin Klein Live has talked repeatedly on the subject of the Millennium Tower, especially in regards to its leaning problems. But there is something living in one of those apartments that has discovered a new problem, with the issue being that it now smells of bizarre odors ranging from soup to dirty diapers. As if the situation over there couldn’t get any worse, the walls are proven to be defective. But is it possible she’s responsible for the smells? After all, whoever smelt did probably dealt it.

Plus, Useless Weirdo was subjected to a Scientology personality test to see if he has what it takes to be a member of the Church of Scientology. There were a plethora of questions asked, from as simple as whether he occasionally gets twitches in his muscles to whether he finds people interesting. But clearly Useless Weirdo didn’t 100% understand the questions, especially what it means to get the ball rolling at a social gathering. Clearly he doesn’t understand the difference between literal and metaphor.

Also on today’s podcast:

Introducing the cue to not call for Twenty One Pilots tickets

Kevin is issued a challenge at a round of Tekken by a random listener

Listener tries to convince his older conservative boss to join him for a screening of 50 Shades Darker

And more!

