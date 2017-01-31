Radio Station Hacked; Plays “F*** Donald Trump” On Repeat

Sunny 107.9 in Salem, South Carolina is known for their “classic hits & beach music,” but that was interrupted last night when the station was reportedly hacked & played YG & Nipsey Hustle’s “F*** Donald Trump” uncensored for 10 straight minutes.

The track begins with audio of two black female students discussing their emotional experience being kicked out of a Trump rally in Georgia (via USA Today). From there, the verses immediately launch into both rappers repeating, “F— Donald Trump, f— Donald Trump.” “I like white folks, but I don’t like you / All the n—— in the hood wanna fight you,” Nipsey raps in the opening verses. The rappers stitch in audio of Trump proclaiming he’ll build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico and the latter’s expense. “It wouldn’t be the USA without Mexicans / And if it’s time to team up, s— let’s begin,” Nip raps. – Radio.com

The station has responded to the hack:

The station & the FCC are working together to make sure this doesn’t happen again.