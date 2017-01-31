EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Radio Station Hacked; Plays “F*** Donald Trump” On Repeat

January 31, 2017 6:24 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, south carolina

Sunny 107.9 in Salem, South Carolina is known for their “classic hits & beach music,” but that was interrupted last night when the station was reportedly hacked & played YG & Nipsey Hustle’s “F*** Donald Trump” uncensored for 10 straight minutes.

The track begins with audio of two black female students discussing their emotional experience being kicked out of a Trump rally in Georgia (via USA Today). From there, the verses immediately launch into both rappers repeating, “F— Donald Trump, f— Donald Trump.”

“I like white folks, but I don’t like you / All the n—— in the hood wanna fight you,” Nipsey raps in the opening verses. The rappers stitch in audio of Trump proclaiming he’ll build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico and the latter’s expense. “It wouldn’t be the USA without Mexicans / And if it’s time to team up, s— let’s begin,” Nip raps. – Radio.com

The station has responded to the hack:

The station & the FCC are working together to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live