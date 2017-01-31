Salt & Straw Set To Open Two SF Locations This Spring

Portland, Oregon’s fast-growing ice cream shop, Salt & Straw, has confirmed its two San Francisco locations opening this spring.

You’ll be able to find them on 2201 Fillmore St. (opens in March) and in Hayes Valley (580 Hayes St.).

We're hiring in Los Angeles! Come join the sweetest team in town—we're on the hunt for a Shop Manager in LA. Benefits include affordable health insurance, paid parental leave, life insurance, disability insurance, and LOTS of free #icecream. Find a full job description for this and all of our open positions via the link in our bio, and be sure to tag anyone who would LOVE to work with us. A photo posted by Salt & Straw Ice Cream (@saltandstraw) on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

The ice cream shop with its cult following specializes in handmade ice cream made with local ingredients.

In all of our scoop shops, our annual tribute to the King is gaining legions of fans – but you only have one more week to snag a scoop of Happy Birthday Elvis! Once this oh-so-enticing blend of bananas, peanut butter cookie dough, and marionberry jam is gone, it's gone for good. (Thanks for the double scoop shot, @spoon_usc!) A photo posted by Salt & Straw Ice Cream (@saltandstraw) on Jan 29, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

We can look forward to having it in the Bay Area very soon.