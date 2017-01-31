EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Salt & Straw Set To Open Two SF Locations This Spring

January 31, 2017 3:55 PM
Portland, Oregon’s fast-growing ice cream shop, Salt & Straw, has confirmed its two San Francisco locations opening this spring.

You’ll be able to find them on 2201 Fillmore St. (opens in March) and in Hayes Valley (580 Hayes St.).

The ice cream shop with its cult following specializes in handmade ice cream made with local ingredients.

We can look forward to having it in the Bay Area very soon.

