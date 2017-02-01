Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.01.17

Jo Koy returns to Kevin Klein Live, where the show has an open door policy with the comedian, who will be here all weekend at Cobb’s Comedy Club. The show discussed with him how he has been able to pull off the bald look and some mentions from Jo Koy that Kevin’s daughter may be actually his daughter and that she may already be stripper at four months. Still, Jo Koy’s words still can’t hurt as much as the gifts the rest of the show got for baby Olivia.

Also, in tune with the barrage of tickets for 50 Shades Darker, Kevin helps set up another awkward movie night pairing, where a woman tried to convince her husband to go see the film with his mother in law. The woman tried to pitch the idea and it definitely sounded like the husband was going to needs some serious convincing to go through with the screening. With the pairings that have gone on this week, is there a pair more off-putting than the ones arranged this week? Either way, keep it tuned for reactions to come next Thursday.

Also on today’s podcast:

Some dumb questions for former Senior FBI Official Robert Clark of the show Hunted

Kevin and Ally build hope and crush it immediately with an unlucky Twenty One Pilots Fan

Many of our fans pitch us their ideas for $0 Marketing

And more!

