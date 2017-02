Linkin Park guitarist/rapper/singer/piano player, Mike Shinoa, decided to tease fans on Wednesday night. He & singer Chester Bennington have been tweeting about the upcoming Linkin Park album for months now, but it turned it these were not actually tweets of the new single…

Very funny, Mike.

We will get Linkin Park before too long and here’s some info on it:

FYI, our new album isn't political. But diversity in opinion is important. If you'll try to respect mine, I'll try to respect yours. Thx — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) January 22, 2017

Man our new album is going to be terrible. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) December 6, 2016

Just listened to the new record. First time I've heard all the tracks together. It made me tingle in my special places — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) January 30, 2017

For those who value my opinion…. the new record is my favourite to date! Can't wait to share it with all of you🙏 — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) January 27, 2017

When Linkin Park drops actual new music we’ll let you know.