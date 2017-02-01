Santa Clara Officials Open To Raiders Joining 49ers At Levi’s Stadium

The Oakland Raiders move to Las Vegas hit some unexpected snags this week as two major investors have pulled out of the project.

This has reignited the idea of the Raiders joining the 49ers at their freshly built (& much maligned) new stadium in Santa Clara.

Santa Clara officials seem open to the idea of the Raiders switching sides of the Bay.

“There has to be willingness from the Raiders and the 49ers to work together,” Mayor Lisa Gillmor said. “But the structure is there and the space is set up for two teams.” If anything, Gillmor said, the city is better prepared to hammer out a contract that benefits both the public and the Raiders. The mayor added that it’s up to the 49ers to bring up the possibility of sharing Levi’s with Davis, who was reportedly uninterested in calling Santa Clara home a few years ago—the last time the offer was discussed. “The ball’s in the 49ers’ court, as far as approval rights for a second team goes,” Gillmor said. “We haven’t discussed that yet, but they seem to be doing well financially right now. We’ll definitely have to revisit that contract discussion.” – San Jose Insider

Santa Clara councilwoman, Teresa O’Neil, believes Santa Clara has stronger selling points than other potential Raiders landing spots like Las Vegas, San Antonio.

In the past, Raiders owner Mark Davis has had no interest in sharing Levi’s Stadium with Jed York & the 49ers, but things could change given recent developments.