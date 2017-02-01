EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Santa Clara Officials Open To Raiders Joining 49ers At Levi’s Stadium

February 1, 2017
The Oakland Raiders move to Las Vegas hit some unexpected snags this week as two major investors have pulled out of the project.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 28: Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis walks past fans holding Raiders signs as he arrives at a Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee meeting at UNLV on April 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis told the committee he is willing to spend USD 500 million as part of a deal to move the team to Las Vegas if a proposed USD 1.3 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium is built by casino magnate Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Corp. and real estate agency Majestic Realty, possibly on a vacant 42-acre lot a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip recently purchased by UNLV. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This has reignited the idea of the Raiders joining the 49ers at their freshly built (& much maligned) new stadium in Santa Clara.

Santa Clara officials seem open to the idea of the Raiders switching sides of the Bay.

“There has to be willingness from the Raiders and the 49ers to work together,” Mayor Lisa Gillmor said. “But the structure is there and the space is set up for two teams.”

If anything, Gillmor said, the city is better prepared to hammer out a contract that benefits both the public and the Raiders. The mayor added that it’s up to the 49ers to bring up the possibility of sharing Levi’s with Davis, who was reportedly uninterested in calling Santa Clara home a few years ago—the last time the offer was discussed.

“The ball’s in the 49ers’ court, as far as approval rights for a second team goes,” Gillmor said. “We haven’t discussed that yet, but they seem to be doing well financially right now. We’ll definitely have to revisit that contract discussion.” – San Jose Insider

Santa Clara councilwoman, Teresa O’Neil, believes Santa Clara has stronger selling points than other potential Raiders landing spots like Las Vegas, San Antonio.

In the past, Raiders owner Mark Davis has had no interest in sharing Levi’s Stadium with Jed York & the 49ers, but things could change given recent developments.

 

