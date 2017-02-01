EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Study Shows People Who Have A Hard Time Waking Up Are More Intelligent

February 1, 2017 7:59 PM
Filed Under: intelligence, waking up

By Crystal Zahler (CBS Los Angeles)

If anyone has ever given you a hard time for getting out of bed at… let’s say 1pm, they shouldn’t have!

The night owls of the world should rejoice! A study has found those of us that hit the snooze button more than others and let ourselves lag it a little in bed are actually more intelligent!

YES. Finally someone got it right.

The study done by Satoshi Kanazawa and Kaja Perina, called “Why Night Owls Are More Intelligent” not only found these people to be more intelligent but also more creative and genuinely happy!

So in other words, don’t necessarily worry about waking up as soon as that alarm clock goes off! Give yourself a little snooze, take in those extra Z’s (not too much though, excess isn’t better) and get up when your body is ready!

